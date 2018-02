Feb 9 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena:

* CFO SAYS SEES 1.2 BILLION EURO IMPACT FROM FIRST TIME ADOPTION OF IFRS9 AS OF JAN. 1 2018, CET1 IMPACT TO BE SPREAD OVER 5 YRS

* EXPECTED HIT FROM 2.6 BILLION EUROS OF BAD LOAN SALES PLANNED FOR 2018 INCLUDED IN IFRS9 FIRST-TIME ADOPTION IMPACT - SLIDE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)