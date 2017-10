BRIEF-Montea ‍acquires distribution centre in Etten-Leur, Netherlands

Oct 24 (Reuters) - MONTEA COMM VA:

* ‍ACQUIRED A LOGISTICS DISTRIBUTION CENTRE AT BUSINESS PARK VOSDONK, LOCATED IN ETTEN-LEUR​

* ALSO ‍ACQUIRED 20,808 M² ADJOINING PLOT OF LAND FOR DEVELOPMENT AND RENT OF EXTENSION OF EXISTING DISTRIBUTION CENTRE FOR BAS LOGISTICS​

* ‍BUILD-TO-SUIT PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY APRIL 2018​

* ‍BAS LOGISTICS SIGNED TRIPLE-NET LEASE FOR FIXED PERIOD OF 13 YRS FOR EXISTING DISTRIBUTION CENTRE

* ‍THIS TRANSACTION REPRESENTS A TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE OF EUR 14 MILLION​

* ‍THIS TRANSACTION FINANCED, BY BANK DEBT, AND WILL GENERATE A NET INITIAL YIELD OF ABOUT 6.0%​ Source text: bit.ly/2h5fUIX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)