BRIEF-Montea Acquires Distribution Centre Saintes

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Montea Cva:

* TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE DISTRIBUTION CENTRE IN SAINTES REPRESENTS A TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE OF € 4.7 MILLION

* MONTEA AND PROFIT EUROPE NV HAVE SIGNED A LEASE FOR A FIXED TERM OF 9 YEARS AT SITE IN EREMBODEGEM (AALST – BE)

* TRANSACTION WITH PROFIT EUROPE TO GENERATE RENTAL INCOME OF €122,380 PER YEAR ‍​

* TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE DISTRIBUTION CENTRE IN SAINTES WILL GENERATE A NET INITIAL YIELD OF CA. 7.15%.

* ACQUIRES DISTRIBUTION CENTRE OF CA. 8,500 M² IN SAINTES (BE)

* TRIPLE NET LEASE WITH NOUKIES FOR A FIXED 9-YEAR TERM ‍​

* ACQUIRES EXISTING SOLAR PANEL INSTALLATION ON SITE IN AALST (BE) THROUGH ACQUISITION OF 100% SHARES OF ORKA AALST NV

* ACQUISITION OF 100% SHARES OF ORKA AALST REPRESENTS A TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE OF € 1 MILLION

* ACQUISITION OF 100% SHARES OF ORKA AALST WILL GENERATE A NET INITIAL YIELD OF APPROXIMATELY 7.6%.