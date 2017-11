BRIEF-Montea Comm continues growth at 3 airports by ca. 27,000 m²​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - MONTEA COMM VA:

* ‍MONTEA CONTINUES GROWTH AT 3 AIRPORTS BY CA. 27,000 M²​

* ‍COMPANY WILL INVEST CA. EUR 4 MILLION ITSELF IN VARIOUS FACILITIES FOR PACKAGING OF GOODS.​

* ACQUIRED A PLOT OF LAND OF CA. 15,000 M² AT ACTIVITY PARK SCHIPHOL LOGISTICS PARK‍​

* ON ACTIVITY PARK SCHIPHOL LOGISTICS PARK: TRANSACTION REPRESENTS TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE OF €7.12 MLN‍​

* ON ACTIVITY PARK SCHIPHOL LOGISTICS PARK: TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE A NET INITIAL YIELD OF ABOUT 7.6%

* LIEGE AIRPORT: LAUNCH OF NEW DEVELOPMENT OF 20,000 SQ. M AT FLEXPORT CITY

* ON LIEGE AIRPORT: CONCLUDED BUILDING LEASE CONTRACT WITH LANDOWNER SOWAER

* ON LIEGE AIRPORT: TOTAL INVESTMENT FOR PHASES 1, 2 AND 3 WILL AMOUNT TO € 15 MILLION

* ON LIEGE AIRPORT: LEASE WITH MALYSSE-STERIMA FOR PERIOD OF 20 YRS AND WILL GENERATE INITIAL YIELD OF 6.35% AS OF END 2018

* ROISSY CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT: ACQUISITION OF BUILDING OF CA 3,000 SQ. M AT LE MESNIL-AMELOT

* ROISSY CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT: ACQUISITION OF BUILDING OF CA 3,000 SQ. M AT LE MESNIL-AMELOT

* ON ROISSY CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT: TOTAL INVESTMENT VALUE AMOUNTS TO € 3,29 MILLION WITH INITIAL RETURN OF 6.76%