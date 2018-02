Feb 5 (Reuters) - Montero Mining And Exploration Ltd :

* MONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION - INTENDS TO COMPLETE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 4 MILLION UNITS AT $0.28/UNIT, FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: