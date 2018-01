Jan 2 (Reuters) - Monument Mining Ltd:

* MONUMENT ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CATHY ZHAI AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

* MONUMENT MINING LTD - ‍ RESOLVED TO APPOINT ROBERT BALDOCK AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​

* MONUMENT MINING LTD - ‍ OTHER APPOINTMENTS INCLUDE MARK BRAGHIERI TO GENERAL MANAGER OPERATIONS, AND KELVIN LEE TO ACT AS INTERIM CFO​