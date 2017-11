Nov 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s Corp:

* MOODY‘S ACQUIRES STAKE IN ROCKPORT VAL, LLC

* MOODY‘S CORP - MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN ROCKPORT VAL LLC, PROVIDER OF CLOUD-BASED COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VALUATION AND CASH FLOW MODELING TOOLS​

* MOODY‘S CORP- ‍INVESTMENT WAS FUNDED THROUGH U.S. CASH ON HAND AND WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON MOODY‘S 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: