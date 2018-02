Feb 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s Corp:

* MOODY‘S AFFIRMS BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA‘S B3 ISSUER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE ‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK ON BOSNIA‘S B3 RATING REFLECTS EXPECTATION THAT IT WILL CONTINUE TO MEET THE CONDITIONS FOR CONCESSIONAL EXTERNAL FINANCING‍​

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECTS BOSNIA'S WEAKNESS IN POLICY IMPLEMENTATION WILL SLOW ITS PROGRESS ON THE PATH OF EU ACCESSION‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2C4AK7h)