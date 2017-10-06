FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's affirms Italy's Baa2 rating, maintains negative outlook
#Markets News
October 6, 2017 / 8:43 PM / in 12 days

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Italy's Baa2 rating, maintains negative outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Moody‘s-

* Moody’s affirms Italy’s Baa2 rating, maintains negative outlook

* Moody’s on Italy says Italian economy currently seeing stronger growth, after six years of very weak outturns

* Moody’s on Italy- near-term outlook for growth is now stronger than expected ‍​

* Moody’s on Italy- long-term local currency and foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings are unchanged at aa2‍​

* Moody’s on Italy says downside risks to Italy’s creditworthiness remain elevated, leading Moody’s to maintain negative outlook on the Baa2 rating

* Moody's on Italy- short-term foreign currency bond and deposit ceilings also remain unchanged at P-1 Source text : bit.ly/2xZ2XKa

