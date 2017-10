Oct 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s Corp

* Moody’s announces strategic investment in CompStak

* Moody’s Corp - ‍investment was funded through U.S. Cash and will not have a material impact on Moody’s 2017 financial results​

* Moody’s Corp - ‍Moody’s analytics will gain access to CompStak’s crowd-sourced data set, covering over 275,000 commercial properties in 70 U.S. markets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: