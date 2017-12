Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service:

* MOODY‘S ASSIGNS B3 RATING TO PAKISTAN‘S US-DOLLAR NOTES

* MOODY‘S SAYS PAKISTAN‘S INSTITUTIONAL STRENGTH IMPROVING FROM VERY LOW BASE, REFLECTING SIGNIFICANT TRACTION ON REFORMS FOLLOWING RECENT IMF PROGRAM

* MOODY'S SAYS PAKISTAN'S CREDIT PROFILE BALANCES ROBUST GROWTH POTENTIAL, RELATIVELY LARGE ECONOMY AGAINST LOW INCOME LEVELS, INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRAINTS Source text: (bit.ly/2jj9gj5)