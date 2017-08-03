FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Caa1 issuer rating to the Government of Iraq; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Moody's assigns Caa1 issuer rating to the government of iraq; outlook stable

* Moody's says decline in oil prices in recent years caused a very material deterioration in Iraq's fiscal position

* Moody's says Iraq economy suffers from highly volatile growth due to its lack of economic diversification‍​

* Moody's says stable outlook reflects that balance between recent positive developments and fragility of Iraq's overall political, economic, fiscal position

* Moody's says Iraq's susceptibility to event risk is "very high", against backdrop of some of "highest political risks in Moody's rated universe"

* Moody's says Iraq's real GDP growth is highly volatile and is likely to be weaker going forward than it has been in the past Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2hsls2z] Further company coverage: [ ]

