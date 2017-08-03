FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's assigns Caa1 issuer rating to the Government of Iraq; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 3, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Caa1 issuer rating to the Government of Iraq; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s assigns Caa1 issuer rating to the government of iraq; outlook stable

* Moody’s says decline in oil prices in recent years caused a very material deterioration in Iraq’s fiscal position

* Moody’s says Iraq economy suffers from highly volatile growth due to its lack of economic diversification‍​

* Moody’s says stable outlook reflects that balance between recent positive developments and fragility of Iraq’s overall political, economic, fiscal position

* Moody’s says Iraq’s susceptibility to event risk is “very high”, against backdrop of some of “highest political risks in Moody’s rated universe”

* Moody's says Iraq's real GDP growth is highly volatile and is likely to be weaker going forward than it has been in the past Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2hsls2z] Further company coverage: [ ]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.