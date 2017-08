July 18 (Reuters) - Moody's on Alberta -

* Moody's assigns Prime-1 foreign currency short-term debt rating to Alberta

* Moody's on Alberta - province expects to balance its budget by 2023-24

* Moody's-Assigned Prime-1 foreign currency short-term debt rating to province of Alberta's forthcoming USD6 billion U.S. Commercial Paper Notes program

* Moody's on Alberta - P-1 rating reflects credit strength, including sizeable liquidity sources totaling about CAD41 billion at March 31, 2017.