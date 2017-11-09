BRIEF-Moody's changes Cuba's outlook to stable from positive

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s changes Cuba’s outlook to stable from positive; Caa2 rating affirmed​

* ‍moody’s says Cuba’s long-term local-currency country risk ceilings and the foreign currency bond ceiling remain unchanged at Caa2

* ‍Moody’s says positive outlook on Cuba’s Caa2 rating was based on increased prospects for rapprochment with us as well as for domestic economic reforms​

* estimates that the cuban economy contracted 0.9% in 2016 despite a 13.3% increase in visitor arrivals Source bit.ly/2hnuD5p