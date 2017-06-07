BRIEF-Moody's changes Exxon Mobil's outlook to stable, rating affirmed

June 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Moody's changes Exxon Mobil's outlook to stable; AAA rating affirmed

* Moody's-Operating cost reductions, efficient capital spending has restored Exxon's ability to fund capital reinvestment needed to generate free cash flow

* Moody's says stable outlook reflects expectation that Exxon's credit metrics will significantly improve through 2019 from 2016's cyclically low levels

* Moody's says "reserve replacement remains a challenge for Exxon Mobil and its peers"