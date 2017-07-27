FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook for China's banking system to stable from negative
July 27, 2017 / 3:12 AM / 11 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook for China's banking system to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Moody's on China Banking system:

* changes outlook for China's banking system to stable from negative

* Moody's on China banking system- revision reflects expectations that nonperforming loan formation rates will be relatively stable at current levels

* Moody's on China's banking says stable outlook is based on assessment that government's adoption of more coordinated policy measures to curb shadow banking

* Moody's on China banking system- expect government to remain key shareholder of major banks, to be committed to providing strong support in times of stress

* Moody's on China's banking says on operating environment, conditions are stabilizing, helped by gov policies to support growth and reduce systemic financial risks

* Moody's on China's banking says that asset risks will moderate over next 12-18 months, while capitalization will stay stable Source bit.ly/2uZq5qm

