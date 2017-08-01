FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Bolivia's BA3 issuer and bond ratings to stable‍​
#Markets News
August 1, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Bolivia's BA3 issuer and bond ratings to stable‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* Moody's changes outlook on Bolivia's BA3 issuer and bond ratings to stable‍​

* Moody's says changed outlook on Bolivia's issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings to stable from negative, affirmed ratings at BA3

* Moody's says drivers for change in Bolivia's outlook includes expectation that growth, fiscal, external metrics likely to remain consistent with ba3 rating

* ‍Moody's says key drivers for outlook change are Bolivia's stabilizing fiscal and current account deficits among other factors ​

* Moody's says Bolivia's credit challenges relate to high degree of commodity dependence, especially to natural gas exports, weak policy frameworks Source text:(bit.ly/2uWoX4n) Further company coverage: [ ]

