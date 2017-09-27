FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Moody's changes outlook on Ireland's banking system to stable from positive​
September 27, 2017 / 1:13 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-‍Moody's changes outlook on Ireland's banking system to stable from positive​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) -

* ‍Moody’s says changes outlook on Ireland’s banking system to stable from positive​

* ‍moody’s says although Moody’s expects irish gdp growth to moderate, it will still outpace most of the euro area over the next 12 to 18 months​

* Moody’s says Irish banks’ stock of problem loans has declined significantly since the financial crisis, but remains high compared with european peers‍​

* ‍Moody’s says changed outlook on Ireland’s banking system as banks consolidate balance sheets, capital positions, continue clean-up of problem loans

* Moody’s says Irish banks’ ratio of problem loan is expected to continue to decline, but at a slower pace

* ‍Moody’s on Ireland’s banking system - over last 2 years, banks’ improved profitability been principally driven by write-backs on loan loss provisions​ Source text for Eikon:

