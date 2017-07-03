FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Mongolia banking system to stable
July 3, 2017 / 3:31 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Mongolia banking system to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's changes outlook on Mongolia banking system to stable from negative

* Moody's on Mongolia banking system - outlook indicates expectation for how bank creditworthiness will evolve in the country over the next 12-18 months

* Moody's on Mongolia banking system- Moody's baseline scenario assumes a marginal decline of 0.2% in real gdp growth for Mongolia in 2017

* Moody's on Mongolia banking system- Moody's forecasts real gdp growth for Mongolia of 1.8% in 2018

* Moody's- outlook on Mongolia's banking system based economic program between imf,government of Mongolia to lead to less challenging operating environment Source text - (bit.ly/2tA3foQ)

