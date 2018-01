BRIEF-‍Moody's Changes Outlook On Russia's Ratings To Positive From Stable Ba1 Ratings Affirmed​

Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* ‍MOODY‘S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON RUSSIA‘S RATINGS TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; BA1 RATINGS AFFIRMED​

* MOODY‘S SAYS CHANGE IN OUTLOOK ON RUSSIA‘S RATINGS DRIVEN IN PART BY “GROWING EVIDENCE OF INSTITUTIONAL STRENGTH”

* MOODY‘S SAYS EXPECTS THE RECENT MACRO GAINS IN RUSSIA TO BE SUSTAINED OVER THE LONGER TERM

* MOODY‘S SAYS HAS RAISED RUSSIA‘S COUNTRY CEILINGS FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT TO BAA3/P-3 FROM BA1/NP

* MOODY‘S SAYS RAISED RUSSIA‘S RISK CEILINGS FOR LOCAL CURRENCY-DENOMINATED DEBT AND DEPOSITS TO BAA2 FROM BAA3

* MOODY‘S SAYS CHANGE IN OUTLOOK ON RUSSIA ALSO DRIVEN BY EVIDENCE OF FISCAL RESILIENCY THAT HAS REDUCED VULNERABILITY TO FURTHER EXTERNAL SHOCKS

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECTS RUSSIA'S 2018 GROWTH WILL LARGELY OVERCOME THE ADVERSE BASE EFFECT CAUSED BY THE INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT-LED SLOWDOWN IN Q4-2017 ‍​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ndK2nx)