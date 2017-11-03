FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's Corp reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52
#Financials
November 3, 2017 / 11:31 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Moody's Corp reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s Corp

* Moody’s Corporation reports results for third quarter 2017

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.18 to $6.33

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.52

* Q3 earnings per share $1.63

* Q3 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.01 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.85 to $6.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Moody’s Corp - for FY 2017 ‍moody’s now expects revenue to increase in low-teens percent range​

* Moody’s Corp - ‍for MIS, Moody’s now expects 2017 revenue to increase in low-teens percent range​

* Moody’s Corp - ‍for MA, Moody’s now expects 2017 revenue to increase in low-teens percent range​

* Moody’s Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures of about $100 mln‍​

* Moody’s Corp sees ‍fy 2017 operating margin approximately 43%​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Moody’s Corp - ‍Q3 adjusted EPS excludes $0.23/share gain on a foreign currency hedge associated with Bureau van Dijk acquisition

* Moody’s Corp - ‍Q3 adjusted EPS also excludes $0.08/share related to amortization and $0.04/share of acquisition-related expenses​

* Moody’s Corp - ‍full year 2017 guidance Incorporates Bureau van Dijk’s results starting from acquisition close date of August 10, 2017​

* Moody’s Corp - ‍Bureau van Dijk’s revenue contribution will be reduced by $14 million in Q3 and $25 million in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

