2 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's: countercyclical buffer rise is credit positive for Czech banks
June 19, 2017 / 9:27 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's: countercyclical buffer rise is credit positive for Czech banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As Moneta Money Bank

* Moody's says rise in countercyclical capital buffer is credit positive for Czech banks because it ensures that they focus on capital retention to preserve their existing solid capital bases amid strong loan growth

* says capital levels at rated Czech banks are strong, with banks such as MONETA Money Bank, a.s.; Ceska Sporitelna, a.s.; Raiffeisenbank, a.s. and Ceskoslovenska Obchodni Banka, a.s. easily able meet the new capital requirements

* says increase in the buffer will challenge the cushion that Komercni Banka a.s. and UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, a.s. have over their minimum capital requirements, and these banks might have to address that challenge by limiting dividend payouts further, reducing risk-weighted assets or raising additional capital Further company coverage:

