BRIEF-‍Moody's downgrades Angola's ratings to B2, outlook stable​

* ‍Moody’s downgrades Angola’s ratings to B2, outlook stable​

* ‍Moody’s says downgraded long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of government of angola to B2 from B1, changed outlook to stable from negative​

* ‍Moody’s says affirmed angola’s short-term issuer ratings at not prime​

* Moody’s says lowered Angola’s foreign-currency bond ceiling to B1 from BA3, the foreign currency deposit ceiling to B3 from B2

* ‍Moody‘s, on Angola, says economic activity will be constrained by lower levels of government spending than before and a weak banking system​

* Moody’s says also lowered Angola’s local currency bond and deposit ceilings to BA2 from BA1‍​

* ‍Moody's on Angola's outlook says growth likely to remain positive as oil sector is likely to grow moderately till 2022 supporting a gradual recovery​