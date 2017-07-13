FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Hartford, CT's GOs to B2 from Ba2; outlook is negative
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 13, 2017 / 7:01 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Hartford, CT's GOs to B2 from Ba2; outlook is negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Moody's downgrades Hartford, CT's GOs to B2 from Ba2; outlook is negative

* Moody's says the negative outlook reflects the possibility that Hartford will restructure its debt in a way that will impair bondholders

* Moody's says downgrade reflects the increased likelihood that Hartford will pursue debt restructurings to address its fiscal challenges

* Moody's on Hartford says rating also reflects city's challenging liquidity outlook in current fiscal year Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2sVmxkS]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.