FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades UK's rating to Aa2, changes outlook to stable​
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 22, 2017 / 9:11 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades UK's rating to Aa2, changes outlook to stable​

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s downgrades UK’s rating to Aa2, changes outlook to stable​

* Moody’s says downgraded the United Kingdom’s long-term issuer rating to Aa2 from Aa1 and changed the outlook to stable from negative‍​

* Moody’s says also downgraded to Aa2 the Bank of England’s issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings from Aa1

* Moody’s says fiscal pressures will be exacerbated by erosion of UK’s medium-term economic strength

* Moody’s says erosion of UK’s medium-term economic strength likely to result from manner of departure from the European Union, among other factors

* Moody’s says outlook for UK’s public finances weakened significantly since negative outlook on Aa1 rating was assigned

* Moody’s says UK’s foreign and local currency bond ceilings and the local-currency deposit ceiling remain unchanged at Aaa/P-1

* Moody’s says believes UK government’s decision to leave EU Single Market & Customs Union as of March 29, 2019 will be negative for its medium-term economic growth prospects

* Moody’s says UK’s foreign-currency long-term deposit ceiling was lowered to Aa2 from Aaa, and the short-term deposit ceilings remain P-1

* Erosion of UK’s medium-term economic strength is likely to result from manner of exit from EU and by “increasingly” apparent challenges to policy-making

* Moody‘s, on UK, says private consumption has slowed sharply and business investment has been weak since 2016, most likely linked to Brexit-related uncertainty

* Moody’s says no longer confident UK government to be able to secure replacement free trade agreement with EU to mitigate negative economic impact of Brexit‍​

* Expect weaker public finances going forward, partly linked to economic slowdown, increasing political, social pressures to raise spending after 7 years of cuts

* ‍Moody’s says “more importantly for the UK’s credit profile, Moody’s does not expect growth to recover to its historic trend rate over the coming years”

* Brexit to dominate government’s legislative priorities for coming years; likely to be limited political capital, civil service capacity to address other challenges

* Moody’s says notes UK government may be softening negotiating stance in a number of areas to limit disruption to trade following UK’s exit‍​ from EU Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.