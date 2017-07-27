FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
BRIEF-Moody's: EMEA companies at highest default risk fell in H1 2017 from record high at end-2016
#Markets News
July 27, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's: EMEA companies at highest default risk fell in H1 2017 from record high at end-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Says emea companies at highest default risk fell in h1 2017 from record high at end-2016

* Moody's says number of emea spec-grade cos at highest risk of default steadily dropped in h1 2017 to 52 at end-june 2017 from 60 at end-2016

* Moody's says number of emea companies at the highest default risk has been falling mainly on the back of rating withdrawals and defaults

* Moody's says barring any increase in geopolitical or macroeconomic risks, continue to expect upgrades of emea cos to balance downgrades for rest of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

