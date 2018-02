Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S SAYS EUROPE‘S “SUPER AGED” POPULATIONS POSE HEALTHCARE CHALLENGES THAT COULD IMPACT COUNTRIES’ FISCAL AND CREDIT POSITION

* MOODY‘S SAYS AGEING-RELATED SPENDING PRESSURES WILL INTENSIFY ACROSS EUROPE IN COMING YEARS, WITH HEALTHCARE POSING BIGGER FISCAL CHALLENGE THAN PENSIONS Source text for Eikon: