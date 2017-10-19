FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's excepts robust level of demand to continue in Japan and GDP growth of 1.5 pct in 2017
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 19, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's excepts robust level of demand to continue in Japan and GDP growth of 1.5 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s excepts robust level of demand to continue in Japan and GDP growth of 1.5% in 2017

* Moody‘s-Japan’s relatively robust nominal GDP growth will contribute to stabilising debt burden, despite limited scope for outright fiscal consolidation

* Moody’s on Japan-positive developments provide evidence of traction of policy stimulus, expect monetary policy to remain accommodative for some time‍​

* Moody’s says Japan’s debt affordability will continue to improve in the next few years as debt refinancing occurs at lower rates

* Moody's-Expects robust growth in external demand to continue this year and next for Japan; forecasts real GDP growth of 1.5% in 2017 and 1.1% in 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2gPX74e

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.