BRIEF-Moody's expects diplomatic, economic boycott of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain to extend well into 2018 and possibly beyond

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS NEGATIVE GCC SOVEREIGN OUTLOOK IN 2018 REFLECTS MUTED GROWTH, STRUCTURAL CHALLENGES AND GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS FORECASTS A SLIGHT PICK-UP IN GDP GROWTH OF CLOSE TO 2% IN 2018 FOR THE GCC AS A WHOLE

* MOODY‘S SAYS IF OIL PRICES STABILISE AT CURRENT LEVELS, PACE OF PROACTIVE FISCAL CONSOLIDATION COULD BE SLOWED AS GOVERNMENT REVENUES WILL BE BOLSTERED FOR GCC

* MOODY‘S SAYS RISING OIL PRICES AND FISCAL CONSOLIDATION MEASURES HAVE HELPED TO NARROW GCC FISCAL DEFICITS FROM THEIR PEAKS IN 2015 AND 2016

* MOODY‘S SAYS GCC GOVERNMENT DEBT BURDENS WILL CONTINUE TO RISE, BUT AT VARYING SPEEDS

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECTS DIPLOMATIC AND ECONOMIC BOYCOTT OF QATAR BY SAUDI ARABIA, THE UAE AND BAHRAIN TO EXTEND WELL INTO 2018 AND POSSIBLY BEYOND Source: bit.ly/2EHZTlD