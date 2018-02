BRIEF-Moody's Expects U.S. Treasury Yields To Rise In 2018

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS EXPECT US TREASURY YIELDS WILL RISE IN 2018, REFLECTING STRONGER GROWTH MOMENTUM AND WIDENING OF FISCAL DEFICIT

* MOODY‘S SAYS AT THIS POINT IN TIME, DO NOT SEE THE FLATTENING OF THE YIELD CURVE AS SIGNALING RECESSION ‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS BELIEVE FLATTENING OF TREASURY YIELD CURVE REFLECTS CURRENTLY VERY LOW TERM PREMIUM‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. ECONOMIC GROWTH MOMENTUM IN 2018 TO BE STRONG ENOUGH TO SUPPORT 3 RATE HIKES, POSSIBLY 4, IF CORE INFLATION, WAGES “FIRM UP”