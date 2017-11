Nov 1 (Reuters) -

* ‍Moody’s says growing young population and stable housing construction support long-term house price increases in Europe​

* ‍Moody’s says stable residential construction to drive housing demand, support price increases across 7 key European housing markets over next 3 years​

* Moody’s says that Germany and the Netherlands will be the strongest performing markets in terms of house price increases Source text for Eikon: