BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Portugal's banking system amid rising growth but still-weak asset quality and capital‍​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s on Portugal Banking:

* stable outlook on Portugal’s banking system amid rising growth but still-weak asset quality and capital‍​

* Moody‘s-Stable outlook on Portugal banking system reflects that while sustained growth will lead to mild decline in problem loans, stock of non-performing assets to remain high

* Moody's on Portugal banking-sees no pick-up in demand for new credit in 2018, continued deleveraging to deliver improvements in funding positions‍​ Source bit.ly/2gnlOV5