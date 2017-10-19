FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Portugal's banking system amid rising growth but still-weak asset quality and capital‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s on Portugal Banking:

* stable outlook on Portugal’s banking system amid rising growth but still-weak asset quality and capital‍​

* Moody‘s-Stable outlook on Portugal banking system reflects that while sustained growth will lead to mild decline in problem loans, stock of non-performing assets to remain high

* Moody's on Portugal banking-sees no pick-up in demand for new credit in 2018, continued deleveraging to deliver improvements in funding positions‍​ Source bit.ly/2gnlOV5

