BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on UAE's banking system

Oct 8 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s maintains stable outlook on UAE’s banking system on economic resilience, solid bank financial fundamentals

* Moody’s on UAE banking says loan performance will soften modestly following sluggish economic growth this year‍​

* Moody‘s-Kept outlook for UAE’s banking system at stable reflecting economic resilience, strong capitalisation, stable funding and liquidity conditions‍​

* Moody's on UAE banking-expect profitability to remain strong, with net income around 1.5% - 1.7% of tangible banking assets over next 12 - 18 months Source text - bit.ly/2y3PHnS