BRIEF-Moody's Outlook For French P&C Insurance Sector Is Negative

Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S: OUTLOOK FOR THE FRENCH P&C INSURANCE SECTOR IS NEGATIVE AS COMPETITION REMAINS INTENSE, OUTLOOK FOR THE LIFE SECTOR IS STABLE‍​

* MOODY‘S ON FRENCH P&C INSURANCE - EXPECTS INVESTMENT INCOME, MAIN SOURCE OF PROFIT, TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE BECAUSE OF STILL LOW INTEREST RATES

* MOODY‘S- THE OUTLOOK FOR THE FRENCH LIFE INSURANCE SECTOR IS STABLE AS THE MARKET IS RESILIENT TO LOW INTEREST RATES

* MOODY'S ON FRENCH P&C INSURANCE - NET FLOWS INTO LIFE INSURANCE PRODUCTS ARE FALLING AND MONEY COULD START FLOWING OUT BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022 Source text: bit.ly/2k9VO4D