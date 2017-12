Dec 20 (Reuters) - BANK MILLENNIUM:

* MOODY‘S RAISES BANK‘S LONG-TERM, SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATING TO BAA3/PRIME-3 FROM BA1/NOT PRIME

* MOODY‘S RAISES BANK‘S LONG-TERM, SHORT TERM CRA TO BAA2(CR)/PRIME-2(CR) FROM BAA3(CR)/PRIME-3(CR)

* MOODY‘S RAISES BANK‘S BCA TO BA2 FROM BA3

* MOODY'S LONG-TERM OUTLOOK FOR BANK'S DEPOSIT RATING REMAINS STABLE