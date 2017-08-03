BRIEF-Moody's says Armenia maintains record of robust economic management, but external risks prominent‍​

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s - Armenia maintains record of robust economic management, but external risks prominent‍​

* Moody’s says Armenia’s B1 issuer rating helped by its track record of robust economic and financial management, and high debt affordability‍​

* ‍Moody’s on Armenia​ - economy is recovering solidly in 2017, on back of accommodative monetary policy and strengthening external demand

* Moody’s says Armenia’s fiscal strength has “weakened” when compared with a few years ago

* ‍Moody’s on Armenia​ - external risks remain prominent, given high economic exposure to russia, generally low economic resilience,reliance on external funding Source text for Eikon: