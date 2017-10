BRIEF-‍Moody's says Australian banking system outlook is stable​

Oct 23 (Reuters) -

* ‍Moody’s says Australian banking system outlook is stable​

* ‍Moody’s says expects that Australian banks will strengthen capital to meet higher minimum capital requirements

* ‍Moody’s says Australian banks’ funding and liquidity levels will stay stable

* ‍Moody’s says stable outlook for Australian banks underpinned by favorable domestic economic trends and strengthening capital positions, stable profitability

* ‍Moody's on Australian banks says home loan repricing will prop-up net interest margins and profitability Source: bit.ly/2yHw4kX