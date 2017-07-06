FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Austria's key credit strength is its wealthy, diversified and competitive economy
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 10:57 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Austria's key credit strength is its wealthy, diversified and competitive economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Moody's says Austria's key credit strength is its wealthy, diversified and competitive economy

* Moody's says has revised up its GDP growth forecasts for Austria to 2.5% in 2017 compared with 1.5% previously, and to 2.2% in 2018 from 1.3%

* Moody's says Austria's credit strengths include its very wealthy and diversified economy, low private sector debt and high debt affordability

* Moody's says Austria's credit challenges include low potential growth, high government debt and contingent liabilities from the banking sector

* Moody's says Austria economy "does not exhibit major macroeconomic imbalances, and low private-sector debt provides a buffer against shocks"

* Moody's - Despite elevated debt burden, Austria's debt affordability-as measured by interest payments as percentage of either GDP or government revenue-remains high

* Moody's - do not expect Austria's strong economic momentum in 2017-18 to last, with economic growth likely to slow to potential rate of around 1% in medium-term

* Moody's says upward pressure on Austria's issuer rating could build up if economic growth outperforms Moody's expectations in the medium-term

* Moody's says stable outlook on Austria's AA1 rating reflects Moody's view that risks to the country's credit profile are limited

* Moody's says downward pressure would result if Austria's medium-term growth prospects weaken Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.