Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S SAYS AZERBAIJAN‘S CREDIT PROFILE AFFECTED BY LEGACY EFFECTS OF OIL SHOCK AND LIMITED DIVERSIFICATION, DESPITE REBOUND IN OIL PRICES

* MOODY'S SAYS SHARP DEPRECIATION IN AZERBAIJAN'S CURRENCY & HIGH INFLATION, AND TIGHT FISCAL & MONETARY POLICIES, CONTINUE TO PRESSURE ECONOMY AND GOVERNMENT FINANCES‍​ Source: bit.ly/2G8SJr0