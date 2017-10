Sept 18 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s says Botswana’s credit profile reflects strong balance sheet and low debt, set against small economy dependent on diamonds‍​

* Moody’s says “significant deterioration” in Botswana’s net asset position would put downward pressure on its creditworthiness‍​

* Moody’s - Dominance of diamond sector in economy, lack of public sector reform, limited manufacturing sector hamper Botswana’s competitiveness, job generation‍​ Source text for Eikon: