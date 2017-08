BRIEF-Moody's says changes macro profile for Brazil's banking system to Moderate

July 25 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says changes macro profile for Brazil's banking system to Moderate -

* Lowered macro profile for Brazil's banking system to Moderate -, from Moderate, reflecting the recent rise in political turmoil‍​

* Moody's says macro profile for Brazil benefits from its large & diversified economy, strong international reserves, improved effectiveness of monetary policy

* Moody's, on Brazil, says economic performance remains weak following two years of recession

* Moody's says corruption investigations surrounding Temer's administration, uncertainty regarding political continuity could negatively impact Brazil's economic recovery

* Moody's says corruption investigations surrounding Temer's administration, uncertainty regarding political continuity could also hinder Brazil's medium-term growth prospects