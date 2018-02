BRIEF-Moody's Says China Shadow Banking Growth Will Be Constrained In 2018 By Intensified Regulation

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s -

* CHINA SHADOW BANKING GROWTH WILL BE CONSTRAINED IN 2018 BY INTENSIFIED REGULATION

* INTENSIFIED REGULATION IN CHINA (A1 STABLE) IS DEMONSTRATING A GROWING IMPACT ACROSS THE SHADOW BANKING SECTOR

* INTENSIFIED REGULATION IN CHINA WILL FURTHER CONSTRAIN BROAD SHADOW BANKING GROWTH IN 2018, REDUCE CONTRIBUTION TO TOTAL SOCIAL FINANCING FLOWS

* TIGHTER DOMESTIC LIQUIDITY CONDITIONS IN CHINA MAY BE PUSHING SOME BORROWERS OFFSHORE

* LIQUIDITY CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO TIGHTEN FOR CHINESE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, PARTICULARLY FOR SMALLER BANKS AND NON-BANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

* EFFECT OF INTENSIFIED REGULATION IN CHINA NO LONGER LIMITED TO DE-RISKING FINANCIAL SECTOR, BUT NOW BEGINNING TO IMPACT SUPPLY OF CREDIT TO REAL ECONOMY Source text - bit.ly/2Bnng5q (Bengaluru Newsroom)