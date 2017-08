June 23 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Says China's new distribution tariff mechanism for city gas distributors is credit positive

* Moody's says believes China's new tariff mechanism will help increase stability of investment returns for gas distributors

* Moody's- China's new regulatory directive will enhance transparency of tariff setting mechanism & support predictable investment returns for Chinese city gas industry Source text: (bit.ly/2t1Kg6K)