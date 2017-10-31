BRIEF-‍Moody's says China's measures to develop residential rental market to show mixed implications for property developers​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - ‍Moody‘s-

* China’s measures to develop residential rental market to show mixed implications for property developers​

* Chinese government's tight property control measures have been effective in muting property price growth