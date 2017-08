BRIEF-Moody's says Colombia's banking system outlook raised to stable as capital, profitability steady

July 25 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says Colombia's banking system outlook raised to stable as capital, profitability steady

* Moody's - raised outlook for Colombia's banking system to stable from negative,as capital levels at lenders continue to recover, earnings pressures dissipate

* Moody's says Colombian banks' capital levels will improve modestly, driven by strong profitability while slow loan growth limits capital consumption

* Moody's - Capitalization for Colombian banks will remain weak versus global peers given large outstanding stock of goodwill, which offers limited loss absorption Source text for Eikon: