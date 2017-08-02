FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 2, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says corporate credit quality in Peru will vary amidst backdrop of floods, Odebrecht scandal‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s - Corporate credit quality in Peru will vary amidst the backdrop of devastating floods and the Odebrecht scandal‍​

* Moody’s says expects Peru’s corporate credit quality will vary considerably by industry through 2018, given the economic slowdown‍​

* Moody’s says unlike in 2016, credit quality will improve in 2017 for Peru’s export-oriented companies in sectors such as mining and fishing

* Moody's - Drop in inflation after El Niño-related rise in food prices to support higher income levels and flow of credit to Peru's private sector Source text: (bit.ly/2wlADgw)

