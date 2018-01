BRIEF-Moody's says Credit conditions in Asia to be stable in 2018 as growth remains broad-based

Jan 24 (Reuters) -

* MOODY‘S - CREDIT CONDITIONS IN ASIA WILL BE STABLE IN 2018 AS GROWTH REMAINS BROAD-BASED‍​

* MOODY‘S-IN ASIA, VARIOUS DOWNSIDE RISKS APPARENT, INCLUDING TIGHTER FINANCING CONDITIONS, THREAT OF INCREASED TRADE PROTECTIONISM, GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS

* MOODY‘S-POSITIVE GROWTH MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN JAPAN AND RECOVER IN INDIA IN 2018

* MOODY‘S-VIETNAM WILL BE THE STANDOUTS AMONG ASEAN ECONOMIES IN TERMS OF ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE

* MOODY'S-ASIA IS SET TO BECOME BIGGER GLOBAL PLAYER IN GREEN BOND FINANCING Source text : bit.ly/2Bsaij1