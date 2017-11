Nov 15 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:‍

* Moody’s cross sector outlook: stronger global growth in 2018 is credit positive for most sectors​

‍Moody's says global credit conditions in 2018 will be defined by healthy economic growth, supportive funding environment, among other things