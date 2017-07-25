FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Czech Republic's lower debt, more stable politics support stronger credit profile relative to poland ‍​
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 3:00 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Czech Republic's lower debt, more stable politics support stronger credit profile relative to poland ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's says Czech Republic's lower debt and more stable politics support stronger credit profile relative to Poland ‍​

* Moody's says Czech Republic and Poland benefit domestically from solid developments in labour markets, pick-up in investment from higher EU inflows

* Moody's says Poland's banking system faces challenges from weakened profitability, potential legislative changes related to foreign-currency mortgages

* Moody's says Czech Republic's banking system's soundness limits risks for the sovereign Source text: (bit.ly/2gZLNoH)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.